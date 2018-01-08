(Wikimedia Commons)

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

The social media movement known as #MeToo has prompted people around the world to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment, but elected women on Parliament Hill appear unsure about where things are headed.

READ: Black Press talks to women about their tales of sexual assault and harassment

In a recent Canadian Press survey of female MPs about their experiences with sexual misconduct, 55 per cent of respondents said they believe the global conversation marks a turning point in how these issues are handled.

However, about a quarter of the respondents said they believe the movement could prove to be a fleeting one.

READ: #TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Thirty-eight of 89 female MPs took part in the voluntary, anonymous survey.

The MPs were also asked to weigh on the process that’s in place for handling complaints on Parliament Hill, with one-third of them calling it difficult to evaluate.

Eight MPs called it a first step, but not enough, while only five MPs called it both necessary and effective.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies
Next story
Woman shot, police investigating in Vernon

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Glimpses of the Past

From a new engine for the fire brigade in 1893 to spreading avalanche awareness in 1988

New location for local bike shop proposed

If development permit approved, Tantrum Ride Co would relocate to new build at 306 First Street West

Seasonal lull in real estate sales

Housing sales declined by 24 per cent in December, with 459 sales posted to the MLS.

Grizzlies douse Heat in home victory

Revelstoke sits atop the conference with 51 points

Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

Seniors keep minds sharp and bodies active through dance

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Team Kripps sets record start times

Summerland Olympian pushes for gold at world cup

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Most Read