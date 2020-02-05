Two samples of crystal meth testing positive for fentanyl in Penticton has prompted an overdose alert by Interior Health. (File photo)

Fentanyl found in meth prompts overdose alert in Penticton

This overdose alert is in effect until Feb. 11.

Two samples of crystal meth testing positive for fentanyl in Penticton has prompted an overdose alert by Interior Health (IH).

A release by the health authority this morning explains that in addition to the two positive tests for fentanyl, there have been an increase in reports of overdoses in the community and emergency department over the last three days.

This overdose alert is in effect until Feb. 11.

IH encourages individuals to get their drugs checked; an FTIR (substance testing) machine will be located at Burdock House Feb. 6 from 5-7 p.m. Additionally, it will be there Feb. 20 and March 5, 19.

READ MORE: Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor

The health authority gave these tips to stay safe:

  • Get your drugs checked.
  • Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.
  • Don’t use alone. Leave the door unlocked, and tell someone to check on you.
  • Test by using a small amount, then go slow.
  • Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it.
  • Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site if one is near you.

Signs of overdose include slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficulty to rouse, or non-responsive.

If you discover an overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately. Open the airway of the victim and give rescue breaths. Administer Naloxone if you have it. Kits are available at Martin Street Outreach Clinic, Interior Health, SOWINS, OneSky Community Resources and Pathway Addictions Resource.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow continuing in Revelstoke
Next story
Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Just Posted

Grizzlies double weekend win

The team has played 42 games and have only lost five

Revelstoke non-profit gets funding for youth programing

The North Columbia Environmental Society was recently awarded more than $11,000

Update: Highway 1 open near Golden after vehicle incident

DriveBC says it’s single alternating lanes

Snow continuing in Revelstoke

Snow expected for the next couple days

Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

O’Toole in Penticton seeking support for Conservative leadership

Erin O’Toole was at the Time Winery in Penticton in his bid for the Conservative Party leadership

Accused in suspected Salmon Arm-area home invasion to be kept apart in prison

Judge orders suspects to have no contact with each other or with complainants

Weather woes force Sprott Shaw to cancel classes in Penticton

College cancels classes due to heavy snowfall.

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Ice causes crash at Inks Lake on Coquihalla

Traffic is slow going on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

Vernon soccer player follows brother’s footsteps to SFU

TOFC’s Liam Glennon signs with Simon Fraser University, joining older-brother Connor

Black History Month stamp leaves Summerland mayor concerned

Choice of hockey image for 2020 does not address ongoing struggles, mayor Toni Boot says.

Most Read