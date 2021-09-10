Feral horse killed in collision with vehicle near Penticton

A South Okanagan animal advocate is concerned after a feral horse was killed in a collision with a vehicle along Highway 3A south of Penticton. (Contributed)

A horse found dead along Highway 3A near Highway 97 earlier this month is a sign of an ongoing problem, an Okanagan animal advocate says.

Theresa Nolet of the OATS Horse Rescue said she was called about the horse early on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 5. The feral horse had been on the winding road near the Twin Lakes area at the time when it was hit by a vehicle. The incident occurred around three kilometres west of the intersection with Highway 97.

Nolet said the road is curved and there is a steep, rocky hillside where the horse’s body was found.

“Another poor feral/wild horse looking for food that has met a tragic end,” she said. “It’s an issue that is swept under the table.”

Nolet said feral horses have been observed throughout the South Okanagan, from Summerland to Oliver and west along Highway 3A. The horses are often seen along the Kettle Valley Railway trail, as well as in urban areas and along highways.

In addition, wild horses are observed in Vernon, Kamloops and other parts of the region.

Nolet said while the horses are left to fend for themselves, they are owned by people who sell them but do not provide care for them.

“No one really looks after them. No one feeds them,” she said. “My goal to have humane treatment of these animals. No one is legally allowed to abuse any animal in Canada.”

