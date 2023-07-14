Ferry between Revelstoke and Nakusp experiencing significant delays

Travellers planning to use the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry may experience a significant delay this afternoon.
According to DriveBC, the ferry is experiencing a one-hour sailing delay due to a high volume of vehicle traffic in the area.
⚠️#BCHwy23 Upper Arrow Lake Ferry has a 1 hour sailing delay at Shelter Bay due to high volume. #Nakusp #Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/cdZbAHtzzx
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 14, 2023
Check DriveBC for updates.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.