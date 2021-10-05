(Black Press file)

Few details after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Information limited after chopper goes down at the entrance to Jervis Inlet

A helicopter has gone down on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Monday that the helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. in the area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but has since returned to its base on Vancouver Island.

Coast guard and RCMP investigators remained at the crash site on Monday.

No details have been provided about the type of helicopter involved or whether anyone was hurt.

RCMP now have control of the file and could release more details later.

—The Canadian Press

Helicopter crash

Previous story
Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts
Next story
Kelowna residents march to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is conducting brush pile burning. They said smoke may be visible from the city and from Highway 1. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort conducting brush pile burns

A dog in a witch costume for Halloween. (Yama Markus/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is extending the deadline of its housing needs survey for Electoral Areas B, D, and F until Oct. 31, 2021. (File photo)
Housing needs survey deadline extended for some Columbia Shuswap electoral areas

Castlegar Rebels and Grand Forks Border Bruins in a September pre-season game. Photo: Jennifer Small
KIJHL launches app featuring real-time game scores