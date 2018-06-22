The crash has shut down the stretch of Highway 5 for hours. (@MistyMoonshadow/Twitter)

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

Highway 5 just south of Little Fort will be closed for quite some time Friday morning, due to a multi-vehicle incident Thursday evening.

RCMP have not confirmed details of the crash, but one witness said the crash involved four semitrailers before one or two of the big trucks caught on fire.

DriveBC estimated the portion of highway will re-open at 10 a.m. Until then, motorists can take a lengthy detour – about three hours – by taking Highway 24, 97 and 1.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Just Posted

Flint & Feather set to bring signature folk sound back to Revelstoke for Summer Street Fest 2018

On June 19, 1914, an explosion at the Hillcrest Mine in the… Continue reading

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Possible rainfall rates of up to 25 milimetres in one hour.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Mercury rises in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures reach about 36 C with humidex in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Revelstoke Aquaducks swim away with personal bests from Lumby Lightening swim meet

This past weekend the Ducks competed at the Lumby Lightening swim competition… Continue reading

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

Fireworks and fires over a half-metre banned Friday in Kamloops centre

B.C. Wildfire Service banning to category 2 and 3 fires in Kamloops Fire Centre at noon Friday

Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Agencies now helping the group of four get to their destination in Alaska

Large B.C. tree dies after possible poisoning

Police and District investigate after large chestnut tree’s rapid decline

Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Vancouver to face Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for home opener

VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Event set to run Friday to Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Most Read