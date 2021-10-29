Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Coquihalla Highway

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
