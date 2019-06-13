Fifth annual Waterman Paddle Festival begins this weekend in Kelowna

Athletes from across the Pacific Northwest travel to the Okanagan for the event

KPC athlete Dave Allen takes part in a training paddle on Lake Okanagan on June 3, 2019. Photo by: Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Paddle Centre

The Kelowna Paddle Centre is preparing for the fifth annual Waterman Paddle festival.

The June 15 event will see more than 200 athletes in the five different races.

“We’re very excited to host athletes from across the Pacific Northwest,” said race coordinator Natasha Elliott. “Waterman Paddle Festival continues to grow each year and we’re looking forward to offering a fantastic event this weekend.”

The competitions kick off with the kids race at 10 a.m., followed by the small boat race at 1 p.m. During that race, athletes will be competing in either solo or double boats and will travel either the short course (8-10 kilometres) or the long course (16-20 kilometres).

The final ‘SUP’ race will be at 4 p.m.

“It’s always great to paddle at home,” said Dave Allen, who will be attending his second Waterman Paddle Festival.

On Sunday, spectators can see the outrigger canoe six-person teams race. Paddles will hit the water at 8:30 a.m. The B final goes at 10:30 a.m. and the A final starts at 11:30 a.m.

Watching the races is free, more information can be found on the Kelowna Paddle Centres website.

