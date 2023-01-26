Rutland Senior Secondary. (File photo)

Rutland Senior Secondary. (File photo)

Fight at Kelowna high school allegedly involved student and parent

Counselling services are available through the school district

  Jan. 26, 2023
  • News

Kelowna Capital News has learned of a fight outside Rutland Senior Secondary School allegedly involving a student and a parent.

The school district is not providing details on the incident as it involves a minor.

In an email to Capital News, the school district wrote, “School policies have zero tolerance for violence or harassment and school administrators take disciplinary action to ensure the safety of students, which can include involving authorities if needed and providing appropriate supports such as counselling.”

