Fill up your gas tank in Vernon this weekend

Kelowna - Vernon currently has the cheapest gas prices in the Okanagan

If you’re heading on a road trip this weekend you may want to stop at a gas station in Vernon.

Vernon’s prices are currently the cheapest in the Okanagan, sitting at 135.9 cents for regular gas, according to the online gas price tracker Gas Buddy.

Kelowna and West Kelowna prices range from 138.9 to 140.9, while Penticton ranges 139.9 to 145.9. In the Shuswap, Salmon Arm currently sits at 143.9.

Related: Gas prices spike overnight in Kelowna

In B.C. Cherry Creek, Prince George and Dawson Creek have the cheapest prices, the site said.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.