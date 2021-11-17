Financial aid may be available for B.C. residents affected by massive flooding

The high level of water on the Englishman River has caused flooding in some areas in Parksville. (Michael Briones photo)

People whose homes or properties sustained damage during this week’s major flooding may be eligible for financial assistance.

Emergency Management BC announced financial aid has been authorized for qualifying claimants that include homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who are unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.

The financial assistance has been authorized for Vancouver Island and southwest and central areas of the province, including all First Nations communities, electoral areas and municipalities within the geographic boundaries of these areas.

Information about Disaster Financial Assistance, the application form and other information for applicants is available on the DFA website at gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance.

Applicants should first check with their insurance agent to determine if their current policy provides coverage for the resulting damage. The deadline for EMBC to receive this form is Feb. 12, 2022, although submission of applications as soon as possible is encouraged.

When evacuation orders are rescinded and after floodwaters have receded and areas of occupancy and contents have been deemed safe for return by the proper authorities, there are still important steps that must be taken.

These steps include:

• Getting authorized technicians to assess any electrical or gas equipment exposed to floodwaters;

• Getting your power or gas turned back on;

• Ensuring your home and contents are properly cleaned before moving back in;

• Confirming a supply of safe water is available;

• Arranging for the proper disposal of human waste and garbage.

READ MORE: Evacuated Parksville Qualicum Beach residents deal with aftermath of massive flood

For information on how to safely return to your home or place of business, visit rdn.bc.ca/flooding.

For the latest information on the evacuation orders in the Regional District of Nanaimo, visit rdn.bc.ca/emergency-alerts.

To learn more about the RDN emergency program and how to be prepared, visit: rdn.bc.ca/emergency-program.

To receive emergency and information alerts from the RDN via phone call, text, email or app, sign up for Voyent Alert at rdn.bc.ca/voyent-alert. Updates are also posted on the RDN Facebook and Twitter feeds.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

floodingNanaimo Regional DistrictParksvillequalicum beach