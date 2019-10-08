Police departments across Canada are becoming more diverse, but also more expensive, with the average salary of police officers now approaching $100,000 (Black Press File)

Financial cost and social diversity of Canadian policing go up: Statstics Canada

The average salary of a police officer in Canada is just under $100,000

Figures show police departments across Canada are becoming more diverse, albeit slowly, as they shrink in size, while becoming more expensive.

According to Police resources in Canada, 2018 prepared by Statistics Canada, police departments of various categories employed 68,562 officers across Canada as of May 2018, a decrease of 463 from 2017. This figure means 185 officers per 100,000 population, a drop of two per cent from the previous year.

RELATED: UPDATE: ‘Significant changes’ expected in Victoria police services, says VicPD chief

RELATED: VicPD faces ‘significant pressure’ following Victoria’s 2019 budget decision

If the cost of policing continues to go, its sociology has also changed, according to the report.

Whereas women accounted for four per cent of officers in 1986, they now make up 22 per cent. Looking at other groups, eight per cent of officers and 12 per cent of recruits self-identified as members of a visible minority in 2018, while four per cent of officers and three per cent of recruits identified as Indigenous.

Notably, the share of police officers and recruits who either identify as a visible minority or as Indigenous remains below the population at large. According to the 2016 census, visible minorities accounted for 22.3 per cent of the Canadian population, while 4.9 per cent identified as Indigenous, with both categories trending upward.

RELATED: Saanich council cuts back budget lift for police


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Just Posted

Trees come down at Begbie Falls Recreation Site for new campground

Some local residents are not happy with the project

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

UPDATE: Six candidates running to be MP for the Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up Oct. 21

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

U.S. protects already extinct caribou herd

The remaining three caribou were moved north of Revelstoke earlier this year

VIDEO: Climate demonstrators shut down Canadian bridges as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Festival features rich colours, tastes and talents of Diwali in Okanagan

Second annual Diwali in Vernon goes Oct. 15-19

Ex-Penticton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for harassing colleague’s wife

Rachelle Blanchard had PTSD but judge said she still committed carefully thought out crime

Financial cost and social diversity of Canadian policing go up: Statstics Canada

The average salary of a police officer in Canada is just under $100,000

Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

One Vancouver hotel offers welcome mat, bowls of bottled water, menu with prime rib bones and gravy

RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

The 31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, police are concerned for his health and well-being

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Most Read