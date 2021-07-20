UPDATE: Properties being evacuated near fire above Mara Lake and Highway 97A

Fire near Mara Lake. Facebook.
Fire near Mara Lake. Facebook.
Fire above Mara Lake.

UDATE: 11:55 a.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports a tactical evacuation is underway of homes nearest to the fire.

The landfill has also been closed until further notice. Assessments are ongoing.

UPDATE: 11: 50 a.m.

A cube van has crashed into ditch onHighway 97A hitting a power pole. According to a witness on scene power lines arked, sparking and hitting the rock face starting a fire in the ditch.

Drivers are being asked to stay away from Highway 97A between Two Mile and Swansea point.

Cube van in ditch on Highway 97A.

_________

A wildfire has sparked above Highway 97A near Mara Lake.

The blaze started just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, and is located near the Sicamous Landfill at Two Mile Road, south of the district.

Traffic on Highway 97A is blocked in both directions, however, DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident south of Sicamous to be the cause of the closure.

Smoke can be seen rising above the area and local fire departments are on scene.

Power is also out to thousands of BC Hydro customers, Tuesday morning. Although the cause of the outage is not known, customers are in the dark from the north end of Highway 97 A near Mara to the south end towards Sicamous.

More to come.

READ MORE: Evacuations ordered for homes on east side of Mabel Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Crews continue to fight Brenda Creek wildfire, protect Westside power source
Next story
Bear snacks on garbage in Okanagan

Just Posted

Columbia River Revelstoke is fairing reasonably well so far for forest fires, with the largest being the Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa, above, but MLA Clovechok warns that fire season is just barely underway and there is a long way to go. Corey Bullock file
B.C. should declare state of emergency on forest fires, MLA Clovechok says

Revelstoke City Council approved a Greenbelt project upgrade at their July 13 meeting. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Greenbelt upgrade project downsized due to “outlandish” price

Yellow stop sign in Cedar Mill, Oregon. (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Morning Start: Stop signs used to be yellow

A photo of the fire north of Three Valley Lake, last night-July 18. (Contributed-TJ Balon)
Evacuation alert issued for Three Valley Gap properties along lake