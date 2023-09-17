New Wildfire of Note near Peachland added to Grouse Complex

The fire started on Sept. 16, and is believed to be human-caused

Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.

A wildfire of note that sparked up near Peachland on the evening of Sept. 16, is now being managed by the Grouse Complex Wildfire team.

The blaze is believed to be human-caused and has grown to a size of 75 hectares. The fire is located near Glen Lake, in the Eneas Lakes Provincial Park.

Crews and aerial resources are currently responding to this incident.

Fire behaviour observed throughout the day today has been Rank 3 to 5, meaning that it is moderately to extremely vigorous. For information on Wildfire Rank please visit, Wildfire rank – Province of British Columbia.

As more roads open up and residents return home in West Kelowna, people are being reminded to use caution when in the presence of wildfire personnel and heavy equipment.

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in the Central Okanagan.

Fire crews are continuing mop up and patrols today, extinguishing hotspots with the help of an infrared scanner.

Fire behaviour is decreasing meaning crews are able to construct control lines closer to the fire’s edge.

Increased smoke is expected as the fire moves into unburnt areas within the fire perimeter, not from additional growth.

An aerial ignition for Hidden Creek is in discussions. BC Wildfire Service will provide updates on when the operation will go ahead.

Temperatures are expected to drop to more seasonal levels starting Sept. 18. Winds will remain lighter with possible gusts up to 40 km/h.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is estimated at 13,940 hecatres.

