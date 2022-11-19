Fire at Vernon Canadian Tire deemed suspicious

The blaze broke out just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning

Vernon’s Canadian Tire caught fire early Saturday morning, and the blaze has been deemed suspicious.

According to the city, just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of the fire in the 4900 block of 27th Street, at the Village Green Shopping Centre.

Upon arrival, crews found a large fire outside the building within a locked compound. Crews on scene knocked the fire down quickly before gaining access to the inside of the building to confirm the extension to the structure was extinguished.

“Additional firefighters were called in to support the on-site crews and respond to other calls,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “There were 14 firefighters on scene, who were also joined by members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Service.”

The blaze resulted in no injuries.

The fire caused extensive damage to the exterior of the building and smoke damage inside.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the file has been given to the RCMP, who are investigating.

The city did not say whether it is known how the fire started.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle trailer fire in Coldstream

READ MORE: Coldstream home destroyed in fire

Brendan Shykora

fireVernon