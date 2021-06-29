Fire ban extended to Glacier and Mt. Revelstoke National Parks

The City of Revelstoke and Parks Canada have announced a ban on all open fires starting at noon tomorrow, June 30.
It will remain in effect until Oct. 15, 2021 or until the provincial fire ban is rescinded.
In addition to fires of all sizes, including campfires, being banned, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, exploding targets, tiki torches and chimineas are all banned.
During the provincial open fire prohibition the use of propane fueled campfire pits, barbeques, camp stoves, and briquette barbeques are permitted but must be supervised at all times while in use.
The province announced yesterday, June 28, that the fire ban would be implemented June 30.
“The BC Wildfire Service takes these extreme heat conditions seriously,” said the province in a news release. “Additional precautions are being undertaken throughout the province, including fire warden patrols, fixed-wing aircraft patrols and an active enforcement presence. Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires.”
Fines vary from $1,150 to up $10,000 in administrative fees. If convicted in court someone could be fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to a year in jail.
To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or other burning violation call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.
