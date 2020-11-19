Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed) The glow of a house fire lights up Cherryville Wednesday, Nov. 19. (Contributed) A Cherryville family’s home was destroyed by fire Nov. 18. (Contributed)

A Wednesday night fire destroyed the home of a Cherryville family just five weeks before Christmas.

“It was too far gone before anybody could do anything for it,” one neighbour said. “I could practically see through the house when I got there. It went up fast.”

The family, a couple and two older daughters weren’t home at the time of the blaze, which destroyed the Creighton Valley Road home.

“My heart goes out to the family,” neighbour David Fairful said.

The community is already responding and looking for ways to lend a hand.

“They are the sweetest family. I’m sure they could use any help they can get,” Cherryville resident Tess Arcand said.

The local thrift store has welcomed the family to come and get whatever they need. Frank’s General Store also has a donation jar at the front counter.

Three dogs and three cats in the home also escaped the fire unharmed.

The family is looking for a place to stay with their pets and they had no insurance to cover the loss.

