Fire crews anticipating increased fire activity at White Rock Lake wildfire

The fire continues to burn out of control at an estimated 58,000 hectares

A helicopter buckets water over the White Rock Lake wildfire near Westside on Aug. 10. (Darren Wolf photo)

Due to high temperatures, dry conditions and increased winds, fire crews are anticipating an increase in fire activity at the White Rock Lake wildfire over the weekend, according to a Saturday (Aug. 14) update from BC Wildfire Service.

As a result of the weather forecast, BC Wildfire said that heavy equipment and crews are being allocated to priority areas on the fire that are expected to be the most challenging, particularly along the north, northeast and east flanks.

Burning at an estimated size of 58,000 hectares, the fire remains classified as out of control. Evacuation orders and effects remain in place for a number of properties located in:

Columbia-Shuswap Regional District (CSRD)

Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO)

Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) An Evacuation Order and Alert are in effect.

Splatsin

Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB)

Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO)

City of Vernon

Township of Spallumcheen

READ MORE: Wildfires: Public urged not to travel to North Okanagan communities over weekend

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre also said on Saturday that there have been no changes made to the evacuation orders and effects. Based on advice from BC Wildfire, temporary access permits allowing residents to go back into evacuated areas to collect items are no longer likely.

In partnership with BC Wildfire, North Westside firefighters will continue to patrol Westside Road neighbourhoods today.

“They are looking for hotspots and removing combustible materials from around homes in the Valley of the Sun neighbourhood,” said Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside fire chief. “There were once again no confirmed reports of structural damage in the area overnight.”

READ MORE: Drought level in Okanagan increased to level 4

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan