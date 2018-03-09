Fire crews battle ‘dirty blaze’ at Kelowna home

Update: 1:51 p.m.

One person has been taken to hospital as the RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department begin to investigate a fire that broke out at about 12:30 p.m. this afternoon in Rutland.

Fire crews now have the upper hand on the blaze, which began in the basement of the single family home on Hollydell Road, where “four or five tenants” lived, said KFD platoon captain Tim Light.

“It is a bit of a hording issue, so it is a pretty dirty fire and we will digging through there for a while,” he said.

A male in his mid-20s was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation, said Light, adding that the man was home with the owner of the house, upstairs, when the fire broke out in the basement.

“We’re digging in the basement to make sure there are no (fire) extensions,” said Light. “The basement of the house was fully involved. It was a deep-seated fire.”

Light added “there is a bit of a history to the house,” and neighbours told the Capital News RCMP had been at the house many times before, including last night.

Fire crews took the utmost precaution fighting this blaze due to possible contents in the home.

Light would not elaborate, saying RCMP were investigating. He said it’s too early to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

Update: 1:40 p.m.

Firefighters have now entered the single family home on Hollydell Road in Rutland where they have been on scene since about 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Fire crews have been battling a fire in the basement of the home, where neighbours say as many as six people were living.

Those residents have been displaced from the building as fire crews remain on scene.

Crews on the scene had warned neighbours and reporters to stay away from the smoke coming from the house as it was toxic.

Update: 1:08 p.m.

Kelowna firefighters continue to attack at Rutland house fire, hitting the home with water from outside of the structure.

The blaze on Hollydell Road began before 12:30 p.m. this afternoon when fire crews were called to the scene.

Witnesses have told the Capital News that at least one person was seen leaving the house while as many as six others also live in the single family home.

Neighbours also report that the RCMP have been called to the house in the past, including last night, and report many cars frequenting the home.

RCMP are on the scene and firefighters are reportedly entering the structure. Fortis has also been called to the area.

B.C. Ambulance is also on the scene however they have not treated anyone.

There is still plenty of smoke coming from the structure on Hollydell Road, which runs between Hollywood and Gerstmar Roads in Rutland.

Original:

Four fire trucks are on the scene of a house fire on Hollydell Road in Rutland.

Multiple firefighters are at the back of the house, which is smoking heavily from the back side of the structure.

Witnesses tell the Capital News that they saw one woman already leave the house and that multiple people reside there, including tenants.

Ambulance has also responded to the scene.

Emergency crews were called to Hollydell Road around 12:30 p.m. The first on scene described smoke coming from the home and residents outside of the building.

The Capital News has a reporter to the scene and will update this story.

