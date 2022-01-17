The fire started on the deck before spreading to the home (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/ Contributed)

Fire destroys mobile home in Westbank First Nation

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was first on the scene, just after midnight

Two people avoided injury, but are without a home after a house fire on Westbank First Nation.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund said that shortly after midnight on Jan.17, West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) was first on the scene of the mobile home fire at the PineRidge Mobile Home Park.

Crews from Lakeview, Rose Valley, and Glenrosa also responded to the incident.

The first arriving firefighters from the Westbank WKFR station found that a fire that had started on the deck had extended into the home. The mobile home sustained fire damaged throughout the unit.

The two residents of the home are in the care of Emergency Support Services but no injuries were sustained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

