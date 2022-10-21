A fire on Chute Lake Road was visible from Summerland and destroyed a home in the early hours of Oct. 21. (Facebook)

A fire on Chute Lake Road was visible from Summerland and destroyed a home in the early hours of Oct. 21. (Facebook)

Fire destroys Naramata home in blaze seen across Okanagan Lake

The fire completely destroyed the house and threatened to spread into the forest

Firefighters spent six hours keeping an early morning blaze from spreading into the forest outside Naramata on Oct. 21.

The Naramata Fire Rescue Service responded to the call at 1 a.m. for a structure that had caught fire.

The home on Chute Lake Road was completely engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. The structure was a total loss, so efforts focused more on keeping it from getting into the forest.

“There were trees and brush and the house on fire and it was difficult at first to pick the house of the fire,” said Naramata Fire Chief Dennis Smith.

The fire covered roughly a 100-foot radius, and brush was burning already when firefighters got on scene.

The lengthy battle was in part due to the lack of available hydrants for the crews to hook up to; two of the department’s tenders were forced to be used to shuttle water to the blaze to stay supplied.

“Our supply is very restricted when we do activities in that neighbourhood, and that slows down the process of putting down a perimeter around the fire,” said Smith.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined. There were no injuries, and the sole occupant of the home was able to get out safely.

