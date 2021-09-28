Bryson and Sarah lost their home in a fire on Sunday, Sept. 26. (Contributed/GoFundMe)

Bryson and Sarah lost their home in a fire on Sunday, Sept. 26. (Contributed/GoFundMe)

Fire destroys young Kelowna couple’s home, friends rally to help rebuild

Bryson, Sarah and their two dogs made it out safely but their home is uninhabitable

A young Kelowna couple is in need of financial assistance after a fire at their home on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Bryson and Sarah made it out of their home safely with their two dogs but their home is uninhabitable after the blaze, prompting Bryson’s brother, Colt Dick, to set up a GoFundMe campaign for the two.

Bryson’s employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and Sarah is a full-time student. With the couple now staying with family two hours out of town, Sarah making the four-hour round trip to school each day. All of this means funds were already tight for the two before the fire forced them out of their homes, according to Dick.

“We are hoping our fantastic friends can rally around such a truly amazing couple and show them the love and support that this community represents,” said Dick.

“We want to show how much they are loved and help them rebuild and restart their lives.”

To donate to Bryson and Sarah, visit gofund.me/9cba950b.

