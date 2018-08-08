Fire near Lumby considered a ‘fire of note’

B.C. wildfire service is working to put out fires across the province.

  • Aug. 8, 2018 4:30 p.m.
  • News

The fire that sparked Wednesday on Proctor Rd has grown to approximately 20 hectares in size. Located about 16 km northeast of Lumby, 13 firefighters are working to put the fire out.

It is one of many fires across B.C. and the B.C. wildfire service have urged several communities to prepare in case of evacuation order.

