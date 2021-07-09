Map BC Wildfire

Fire near Treparnier Provincial Park sparked by lightning

Small fire also at Loon Lake exit on Coquihalla Highway

A small fire burning at Mount Gottfriedsen near Treparnier Provincial Park was caused by lightning, according to BC Wildfire Service.

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday July 9, the blaze was reported to be .3 hectares.

BC Wildfire is also reporting a .01 hectare fire beside the Coquihalla Highway at the Loon Lake exit. The cause of that blaze is unknown.

