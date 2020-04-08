File photo

Fire on evening of April 7 reported near Pyramid Provincial Park

A small wildfire near Pyramid Provincial Park south of Summerland is under control.

The fire, which began on the evening of April 7, is believed to have been the result of human activity, said Taylor MacDonald, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The fire reached a size of less than 10 metres by 10 metres and was quickly contained.

On April 8, crews were at the scene, cleaning up the fire.

bc wildfires

