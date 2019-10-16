A aerial view of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain tank farm is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., is shown on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

It would take six hours for firefighters to respond to a blaze at the Trans Mountain tank farm in Burnaby, according to a report by PLC Fire Safety Solutions.

The report, which was completed in 2016 but only released this year following an Access to Information request by Burnaby-North Seymour MP Svend Robinson.

The fire protection audit was commissioned by the then National Energy Board, now called the Canadian Energy Regulator.

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

It concluded that although “the fire protection systems are being inspected and maintained,” it would take at least six hours for fire crews to respond to the Burnaby Mountain site, because it does not have a mutual aid agreement with the Burnaby Fire Department.

“This situation should be corrected,” the audit noted.

The audit also found that “not all requirements” of fire industry standards were met for fire alarm, foam systems and water-based systems.

In a preamble to the report, the National Energy Board said it was auditing the Trans Mountain facility to “regulatory requirements” and not industry practices for fire protection.

Trans Mountain is at the heart of an ongoing court case. On Wednesday, the City of Burnaby was granted leave to intervene in an appeal filed by the provincial government against a B.C. Court of Appeal decision that said B.C. could not regulate bitumen that flowed through the province.

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

READ MORE: B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Just Posted

LEDs installed at three snowshed tunnels on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The electrical project is now complete

Free bus fares in Revelstoke for federal election

Take the bus to vote on Oct. 21

Kootenay-Columbia riding candidates have Canada’s highest expense limit

Facebook data also shows who is buying ads on the social media website

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche control planned

Expect 20 min road closures west of Revelstoke on Oct. 21

Book recycling now available at the Revelstoke Transfer Station

Review Staff The Revelstoke Transfer Station is now accepting books for recycling.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Sad time for City of Salmon Arm gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

Municipal crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Illegal buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

Most Read