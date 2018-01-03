A fire destroyed six units in a Kelowna townhouse complex Jan. 3, 2018. Image credit: Kevin Parnell

Fire rips through Kelowna townhouse

Six units were badly damaged in an aggressive fire Wednesday morning

Several Kelowna residents are now homeless after a fire tore through a townhouse complex early Wednesday morning.

At about 12:40 a.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire in a townhouse on the 1200 Block of Cameron Avenue.

“The first arriving unit reported flames coming out the front of a ground floor deck of a two-story townhouse,” explains platoon captain Tim Light.

“The fire was deep seated upon the arrival of the fire department and proved difficult to extinguish.

The fire did extensive damage to several units of the complex.”

KFD responded with four engines, one rescue vehicle, one command unit, a safety truck, a deputy chief and 20 personnel. Eleven more off-duty members were called in as well.

Six units suffered extensive damage and two more have minor smoke damage.

“Fire crews battled the elements as well as the fire due to the cold weather,” adds Light. “The fire cause is undetermined at this time.”

The BC Transit Authority was called to supply a bus for the residents of the complex to rest while crews battled the blaze. The bus also transported residents to the Salvation Army building on Sutherland Avenue and Burtch Road.

Emergency Social Services were also brought in to assist residents who will not be able to return to their units tomorrow.

“RCMP and KFD investigators will be on scene early this morning to investigate the cause of the fire,” says Light.

The 1200 block of Cameron Avenue is closed as crews work on scene.

“It has been reported that one person went to hospital as a result of the fire, but the fire department cannot confirm this as of yet. RCMP are looking into this report.”

Light adds that the Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke detectors regularly as working smoke detectors save lives.

Share your best news tips, photos and video by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A fire destroyed six units in a Kelowna townhouse complex Jan. 3, 2018. Image credit: Kevin Parnell

Previous story
Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday
Next story
Young teen dies in Highway 3 crash days before Christmas

Just Posted

Revelstoke home values on the rise

Continuing trend of increasing residential property value seen with 19.58 % growth

Five most expensive residential properties in Revelstoke

BC Assessment report released today shows residential property value up in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP busy over New Year’s Eve

Local officers responded to 22 calls between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

‘Hoop Master’ to headline performances at Carousel of Nations

World champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand to perform at celebration of multiculturalism on Feb. 3

Glimpses of the Past

From a New Year’s Day robbery to a New Year’s Eve spent in the hospital after surviving an avalanche

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Stanley sticks with experience to win contest

Kelowna student captures Okanagan College’s eighth annual Three-Hour Short Story Contest

Young teen dies in Highway 3 crash days before Christmas

A 15-year-old girl died on Dec. 23 at the scene of a collision between Hedley and Keremeos

Fest a success despite wildfires

Roots and Blues earns good reviews, small increase in festivalgoers, sales

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Fire rips through Kelowna townhouse

Six units were badly damaged in an aggressive fire Wednesday morning

Most Read