A fire near Darke Lake Provincial Park west of Summerland started on Sept. 8. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Fire sparks in hills above Summerland

Wildfire began on Sept 8; cause is not known

A new wildfire has been reported at the south end of Darke Lake Provincial Park, northwest of Summerland.

The wildfire began on Sept. 8 and is at 0.63 hectares. The cause of the fire is not known.

According to BC Wildfire, there are seven personnel on-site who are being supported by one water tender.

A warmer day is expected in the region with temperatures reaching a possible 27 C, which could increase fire behaviour and smoke in the area.

To date this year, 440 wildfires have been reported in the area covered by the Kamloops Fire Centre. The fires have burned a total of 496,980 hectares. Provincewide, 1,588 wildfires have destroyed 868,603 hectares.

The 2021 wildfire season is the third worst on record in British Columbia. The only fire seasons more severe were in 2017 and 2018.

