UPDATE: Fire near Kelowna believed to be human caused

Update: 9:20 p.m., Friday, July 16

A fire burning approximately 9 kilometres north of West Kelowna at Lambly Creek is believed to be human caused.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said no structures are currently threatened by the fire. RCMP are on scene and local firefighters are responding. BCWS personnel and a helicopter are also responding.

A BCWS spokesperson said it is suspected the fire was human caused, and more information should be available on Saturday.

Original story:

A fire has been spotted above Westside Road near Kelowna.

Witness reports place the fire near Bear Creek Provincial Park.

A helicopter with bucket has been seen attacking the blaze.

