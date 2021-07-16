A plume of smoke above Westside Road can be seen from across Okanagan Lake. (Contributed)

A plume of smoke above Westside Road can be seen from across Okanagan Lake. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Fire near Kelowna believed to be human caused

Firefighters, BC Wildfire Service responding

Update: 9:20 p.m., Friday, July 16

A fire burning approximately 9 kilometres north of West Kelowna at Lambly Creek is believed to be human caused.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said no structures are currently threatened by the fire. RCMP are on scene and local firefighters are responding. BCWS personnel and a helicopter are also responding.

A BCWS spokesperson said it is suspected the fire was human caused, and more information should be available on Saturday.

Original story:

A fire has been spotted above Westside Road near Kelowna.

Witness reports place the fire near Bear Creek Provincial Park.

A helicopter with bucket has been seen attacking the blaze.

More to come.

Read more: Update: Brenda Creek wildfire now at 500 hectares

Read more: Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Update: Brenda Creek wildfire now at 500 hectares

Just Posted

The Wap Creek fire on the evening of July 15. (William Eaton photo)
Wap creek fire near Revelstoke not considered a threat

Revelstoke city hall. Revelstoke City Council. Revelstoke City Staff. Feb. 24, 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Security issue deactivates City of Revelstoke’s emergency notification system

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

The classic shot of Mackenzie St, Mt Macpherson missing from the background. July 15 2021, Photo: Tim van der Krogt
Crowdfunded monitors provide insight on air quality in Revelstoke