Fire spotted at Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain

Smoke and fire is being reported by residents in the neighbourhood

A fire has been spotted at Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood just past the Glenmore Golf and Country Club.

Residents have taken to Twitter to report sightings of the fire, which can be seen from far away.

And now this.. fire just south of Glenmore in the city. Just past Kelowna GCC. #Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/SWyMuxmJvB — Dave Korzinski (@davekorzinski) August 16, 2021

More to come.

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

