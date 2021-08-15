The fire on Dilworth spotted from Glenmore. (Karen Hill/Kelowna Capital News)

Fire spotted at Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain

Smoke and fire is being reported by residents in the neighbourhood

A fire has been spotted at Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood just past the Glenmore Golf and Country Club.

Residents have taken to Twitter to report sightings of the fire, which can be seen from far away.

More to come.

READ MORE: UPDATE: West Kelowna evacuation order expanded as Mount Law wildfire grows to 200 hectares

