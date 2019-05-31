Saliken Rd. wildfire in Penticton is out of control

No structures in danger at this time

Update 7:10 p.m.

The Carmi area wildfire is rated out of control and is now on Saliken Rd.

B.C Wildfire Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said it is a 2.5 hectare wildfirw and is believed to be human caused.

10 firefighters are on ground working to fight the blaze.

Air Tankers have completed their objective for the evening.

Update 7:03 p.m.

Correction: RCMP said, Saliken Road is being evacuated, we have learned it is not under an evacuation order.

Update 6:36 p.m.

Smoke is still visible in Carmi area by Safeway, Fire crews working to tame fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Update 6:19 p.m.

The fire is facing the south side and RCMP, said Saliken Road is being evacuated.

Lots of smoke up here at Saliken Drive and Carmi Avenue. RCMP have blocked off the area and an evacuation order is in effect. #Penticton pic.twitter.com/6XFX8eipk9 — Penticton Western News (@PentictonNews) June 1, 2019

A fire has broken out in the Carmi area near Penticton, it is believed to be near the gravel pit.

The Penticton Western News has a reporter on the scene. More information to come.