Saliken Rd. wildfire in Penticton is out of control

No structures in danger at this time

Update 7:10 p.m.

The Carmi area wildfire is rated out of control and is now on Saliken Rd.

B.C Wildfire Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said it is a 2.5 hectare wildfirw and is believed to be human caused.

10 firefighters are on ground working to fight the blaze.

Air Tankers have completed their objective for the evening.

Update 7:03 p.m.

Correction: RCMP said, Saliken Road is being evacuated, we have learned it is not under an evacuation order.

Update 6:36 p.m.

Smoke is still visible in Carmi area by Safeway, Fire crews working to tame fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Update 6:19 p.m.

The fire is facing the south side and RCMP, said Saliken Road is being evacuated.

A fire has broken out in the Carmi area near Penticton, it is believed to be near the gravel pit.

The Penticton Western News has a reporter on the scene. More information to come.

