A home has been destroyed in a fire that broke out Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 up Silver Star Road. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Home destroyed in fire near Vernon

BX Swan Lake crews on scene, Silver Star firefighters called for mutual aid

A home has been consumed by flames on Silver Star Road.

Multiple firefighters, along with emergency crews, responded to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The home was off Silver Star Road between Ladner and Jackpine roads, up from the Foothills.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from several Vernon residents.

BX Swan Lake firefighters battled the blaze, with mutual aid from the Silver Star Fire Department. But they could not save the home.

Emergency Social Services has been called to assist the homeowner.

Traffic can still get through as Silver Star Road is not closed while crews are on scene.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Silver Star Road near Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

