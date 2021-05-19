Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)

Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

Ginger, a beloved Osoyoos dog is being hailed a hero after saving his owner from a house fire and then returning to the flames to try and save the family cat. Sadly, Osoyoos fire department confirmed that Ginger perished in the fire as well as the cat Pepper.

Barbara, Ginger’s owner, held out hope that Ginger had ran away from the scene and was hiding somewhere. But on Monday, she got the word that her dog’s remains were found in the burned out home on 92nd Street.

Ginger, a ginger-coloured Shepard-cross woke up Barbara with barking to alert her to the fire that started at midnight on Saturday, May 8.

“Ginger is a hero,” said friend Ruth Glover. Ginger was found by firefighters in the bedroom where the cat was also found deceased.

It’s believed Ginger followed Barbara out of the house but then turned around and went back. In all the panic, they didn’t see Ginger again.

The devastating fire has left the recent widow without her home.

When fire crews arrived the house was fully engulfed and you could see flames throughout the inside of the home, according to Osoyoos Fire Department deputy fire chief Ryan McCaskill.

Because of how bad the fire was, the house was deemed unsafe and not structurally sound for any firefighter to safely go inside.

Osoyoos firefighters battled the blaze for more than three hours before putting out the fire.

The next night at midnight again, another fire erupted through the roof of what was left of the burned out home.

Damage was so extensive, investigators couldn’t get into the home until late last week.

The cause of the blaze isn’t known at this time.

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog's remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
