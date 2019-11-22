Firefighters investigating North Okanagan home blaze

Crews report having the fire under control

Vernon Fire Rescue are currently investigating a fire inside a double occupancy home.

Crews are on scene at 1206 38th Ave., where there were reports of flames in a confined space.

A thin trail of smoke is visible since firefighters busted open the front door leading to the top level of the home.

But crews report having the blaze under control.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

