Firefighters jump into action and stop new wildfire on Highway 3A, near Penticton

Quick work from two volunteer fire departments and air support stopped a potential wildfire in its tracks off Highway 3A Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m. the new fire was spotted and called in by drivers. The flames could be seen off the side of the highway past Kaleden, towards Twin Lakes. Flames were already starting to climb trees at 6:30 p.m. But quickly two helicopters were dropping water on it, getting at it early. Firefighters from two halls also jumped into action to stop the flames in their tracks.

Okanagan Falls volunteer fire department posted to Facebook thanking all the firefighters and mutual aid for always coming together to keep this area safe.

“Thanks to some great work by Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department last night, with air support and mutual aid from our department. What could have blown up into a major fire was quickly contained and extinguished,” OK Falls FD posted.

“For those in the general public who aren’t aware: this whole valley is one big fire hall. And we all lean on our brothers and sisters from other halls for help when we need it most.”

Every firefighters from every hall in the South Okanagan has been working tirelessly on the three wildfires burning in the area, from Thomas Creek, Nk’Mip and Brenda Creek.

