Firefighters quickly extinguish Buckerfield’s blaze

Salmon Arm business escapes with mainly water damage, cat alive and well

From the outside, Monday morning, March 11, Salmon Arm’s Buckerfield’s looked untouched by fire. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

What could have been an inferno was quickly stomped out by fast-acting firefighters Sunday evening.

“It was quite the thing the guys did, absolutely,” said Fire Chief Brad Shirley Monday morning, referring to the fire at Buckerfield’s in Salmon Arm. “It was an incredible save they did.”

Shirley says Buckerfield’s staff were at the business Sunday evening when they noticed some smoke.

“We arrived on scene to see some light smoke…,” he reports. “A crew came across some pretty aggressive fire right away. With quick action we were able to knock the fire down.”

After putting out the blaze, firefighters then doused hot spots where it had travelled. The business was left with water damage, but he says it otherwise looks fine.

Residents posting online Sunday evening were very concerned about the well-being of Cindy, Buckerfield’s resident cat.

“We had trouble locating her, I think she was a little scared, she was hiding behind the stairwell I think,” Shirley says.

Neither the cat nor any humans were injured in the blaze.

Shirley confirms it could have been a very bad fire.

“We had some different plans in play if we weren’t going to get at it. It was aggressing pretty quickly.”

Shirley says the bulk of the fire was in the northeast corner of the main building, on the second floor.

“Upstairs there’s a mechanical room and an employee room upstairs – it was around that general area.”

He says three of Salmon Arm’s four fire halls responded and firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

Paramedics were also on site to support the firefighters.

Buckerfield’s Facebook page expressed words of appreciation Sunday night.

“A great big thank you to all the Fire Departments that came to save our store tonight. Thanks to the Paramedics who came to support the firefighters! Thanks to the community for your kind words. Cindy (the cat) is with one of her favourite people. She is safe and sound.”

Shirley says firefighters will be at the site today to see if they can determine where the fire started and why.

