Shuswap Fire Department quick to contain blaze near Balmoral Store

Firefighters have knocked down a brush fire near the Balmoral Store.

A witness reports the blaze began around 2:15 p.m. and spread to about 100 by 100 yards over a property to the rear of the store

Shuswap Fire Department firefighters have contained the blaze and appear to be mopping up.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

