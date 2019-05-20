Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Smoke in coach bus reported to have been caused by overheating, driver and passengers safe

Salmon Arm firefighters look over the coach with the smoke having stopped. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters are responding to a report of a bus fire near the intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE.

Firefighters on the scene are reporting there had been smoke inside a coach bus due to overheating.

The driver and passengers have vacated the bus, which is parked near the Co-Op Gas Bar.

Traffic continues to flow along Highway 1, but the eastbound merge lane from the intersection is currently closed.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter