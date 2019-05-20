Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Salmon Arm firefighters are responding to a report of a bus fire near the intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE.
Firefighters on the scene are reporting there had been smoke inside a coach bus due to overheating.
The driver and passengers have vacated the bus, which is parked near the Co-Op Gas Bar.
Traffic continues to flow along Highway 1, but the eastbound merge lane from the intersection is currently closed.
