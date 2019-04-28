Firefighters are responding to reports of an out-of control burn pile on Preston Road in West Kelowna. (Google Maps Image)

Firefighters douse burn pile in West Kelowna

Crews were called to a property on Preston Road.

Update 10:53 a.m:

A report from the scene indicates the fire is out.

Original Story:

Reports indicate firefighters are responding to an out-of control burn pile at a rural property off Glenrosa road in West Kelowna. The property in question is on Preston Road.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sunday feels like Spring

Read More: Names on Summerland’s cenotaph will be examined

A reporter is on their way to the scene

More to come.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leaders struggle to make sense of fatal attack on California synagogue
Next story
Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Just Posted

Turning their passions into saving lives

Two of the women on Revelstoke’s Search and Rescue Team

Juvenile White Sturgeon to be released at Shelter Bay Provincial Park

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program invites everyone to attend May 7

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 24

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 22, 1899 City council gave second… Continue reading

Revelstoke elementary students learn how to operate food trucks

The project aimed to blend multiple subjects together and be more hands on for students

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sunday feels like Spring

Residents can expect three bright days before cloud cover returns.

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

UPDATE: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

Photos: Godsmack and Volbeat rock a sold out show in the Okanagan

The hard rock bands performed at a sold-out South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Firefighters douse burn pile in West Kelowna

Crews were called to a property on Preston Road.

Rural Dividend Fund supports projects across North Okanagan and Shuswap

The largest funding allotment was $500,000 for project management on the rail trail initiative

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

Most Read