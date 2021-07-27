A fire at the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary was quickly doused on the weekend. (Antoinette Monod photo)

Firefighters save bunny sanctuary from blaze in Lake Country

No bunny was injured at Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary

Local heroes hopped into action to douse a potentially catastrophic fire Saturday.

The small grass fire was sparked on Pelmewash Parkway, near the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary.

“There was open flame prior to our arrival but it was smouldering when we got there,” deputy fire chief Brent Penner said.

RCMP attended but it is unknown how the fire was sparked.

Antoinette Monod with the animal sanctuary is grateful for the community and firefighters’ efforts to douse the fire before it spread.

“If they had not acted so quickly the results could have been devastating,” said Monod, who wasn’t even aware of the fire until a constable came and alerted her.

“There is no greater feeling than to know this community is watching out for one another.”

The sanctuary is ready in the event of an emergency. Carriers have been set up close to the animals and a water tank has been brought onto the property, plus irrigation is being set up to “be on the safe side.”

“We are definitely mindful of how tinder dry our forest is and that there is no precipitation in the long-range forecast,” Monod said.

