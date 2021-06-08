(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)

Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

Large police presence has residents alarmed due to recent standoff

A report of shots fire on the Westside drew a large police presence early Monday, June 7. But it turned out to be fireworks.

RCMP received the report at approximately 4 a.m. that several shots were fired in the 12000 block of Westside Road.

“Frontline officers from the North Okanagan RCMP attended and confirmed the noise was a result of fireworks being set off by individuals at the location,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

It’s in the same area a police standoff took place approximately three weeks ago.

A weapons-related incident saw a large police presence for several hours May 18 before one person was arrested approximately 10 kilometres down Westside Road (from the Vernon end).

READ MORE: One in custody following Westside firearm standoff

Fireworks are prohibited to be set off or sold unless authorized by the local fire department.

Penalties of $100 or more (depending on the violation) can be issued by bylaw officers, if they are alerted to the incident.

There is currently a high fire danger rating across the North and Central Okanagan, with Westside having recently lost several structures to a blaze Friday, June 4.

Along with the risk of fireworks sparking a fire, they can cause serious injuries and explosions.

“The biggest reminder that I want to give residents is the safety hazard that fireworks pose,” Central Okanagan Regional District fire services manager Ross Kotscherofski said.

READ MORE: Fire under control after claiming several homes off Westside Road near Vernon

