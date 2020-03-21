Downtown area of Sun Peaks in Kamloops, B.C. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality says individual tested positive, is in self-isolation

Sun Peaks has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to media release posted on the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality website Saturday, March 21.

The individual was confirmed positive and is in self-isolation, the municipality said.

“Sun Peaks also has presumptive cases of those exhibiting symptoms and more than likely, we also have others who have the COVID-19 virus who are only mildly sick,” the release states.

The municipality had strong words for those at Sun Peaks who have failed to practice social distancing.

“Medical practitioners in Sun Peaks have been shocked at the number of people still gathering in social situations, including seniors who are the most likely to die from this virus,” the release states. “We ask you to stop this behaviour immediately.”

“Please take this notice seriously as you must social distance yourself at all times,” said Mayor Al Raine. “This virus can spread easily through close contact before symptoms are evident. Therefore, these rules are mandatory for everyone to follow even if you feel entirely well.”

The resort put a halt to its ski season on Wednesday, March 18, in keeping with the latest recommendations from public health officials.

Sun Peaks’ Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated at the lowest level on March 11 in response to the pandemic. The EOC includes members of Sun Peaks Fire Rescue, Sun Peaks Health Centre, Sun Peaks Resort LLP and Tourism Sun Peaks.

READ MORE: More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

Residents are reminded to keep at least six feet of distance from others, wash hands regularly and avoid touching their face.

Those experiencing symptoms such as a dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath are asked to phone the Sun Peaks Health Centre Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at 778-644-0635. Healthcare providers will be on hand to provide advice by telephone.

The municipality stresses that those experiencing symptoms must not go to the health care centre or emergency department in order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 into the health care system.

“At the moment the Interior Health Authority is setting up a Respiratory Clinic in Kamloops to help screen people who have respiratory illness. We will notify you as soon as this service is up and running.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star



