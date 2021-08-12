There is now a Honey Badger ATM at Petro Canada, near the Trans Canada Highway. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)

There is now a Honey Badger ATM at Petro Canada, near the Trans Canada Highway. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)

First cryptocurrency ATM installed in Revelstoke

You can now cash out your Bitcoin in Revelstoke

A new cryptocurrency ATM has been installed in Revelstoke, located at Petro Canada.

The ATM is owned and operated by Honey Badger, Canada’s largest Crypto ATM Network and allows users to buy, sell and redeem: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

In order to operate the ATM you will need a mobile phone, a cryptocurrency wallet with a QR code address and a driver’s license or identification card.

The next nearest Honey Badger ATM is located in Salmon Arm.

“I think it’s a great initiative, it’s the future,” said Baldeep Singh, manager of the Petro Canada.

As of Aug. 12, one Bitcoin is valued at $55,107, Litecoin is $205 and an Ethereum is worth $3,767.

 

