First death tied to COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna hospital

The outbreak was first announced on Monday, Feb. 22

Interior Health (IH) has recorded the first death tied to a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital.

IH announced the death during their afternoon update Feb. 25, saying that five patients and one staff member remain affected. The same day, the health authority reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 within the region.

They did not share any details about the deceased.

It’s been five days since IH announced the outbreak at the hospital. At the time, four patients and one staff member had tested positive.

The health authority reminded the public at the time that KGH remains safe, should anyone need to go there for appointments or emergency care.

“Scheduled procedures will continue and patients are not required to self-isolate after they come to the hospital,” stated IH.

The province is reminding British Columbians to stick to their household bubbles, and not invite friends or extended family over for visits. As well, to stay put during spring break.

READ MORE: ‘Stay local’: Dr. Henry shoots down spring break travel for British Columbians

READ MORE: B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus