First electric truck rolls into Revelstoke dealership

Team at Jacobson Ford excited to show off their new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

The team at Jacobson Ford are celebrating the arrival of their first-ever electric truck.

The arrival of the 2022 Ford F‑150 Lightning marks a historic moment in the history of automobiles in Revelstoke. The all-electric truck is the first of it’s kind to be sold in the community.

With the introduction of new charging stations and an emphasis on including EV stations in future infrastructure, the city has taken considerable steps towards a green future this year.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Railway Museum unveils new ultra-fast charging station

But when did the first automobile arrive in town?

Revelstoke’s first ever four-wheel vehicle arrived in the town 115 years ago. On Feb. 20, 1907, a two-seater, seven-and-a-half horsepower Oldsmobile rolled into town with an already stellar world-wide reputation. In comparison, the new series of electric trucks rolling through Revelstoke have anywhere between 452 and 580 horsepower.

According to an article from a newspaper of the time, H. Cunninham and L. T. Morris were the first to drive the automobile through the canyon and as far as the steamboat landing at 5 mile in June of 1908.

Automobile at Columbia River Canyon, just south of the present Revelstoke Dam, circa 1915. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 1333)

Ford vehicles have also been in the community for some time as well. Nearly 100 years ago to the day, on September 6, 1922, a group of locals drove from Malakwa to Revelstoke in two hours and five minutes, which was thought of as a fast pace in those days.

For more information on Jacobson Ford, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jacobsonfordrevelstoke/.

READ MORE: Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke