First official pride event coming to Revelstoke

Queer Shred are hosting the celebratory event at Kovach Park on Aug. 21

Revelstoke’s first official public pride event is coming this weekend, organized by Queer Shred Revelstoke.

The first-of-its-kind event will take place at Kovach Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature live music, craft activities, food trucks, and a station to tie-dye your own white t-shirt shirt to celebrate the occasion.

Queer Shred Revelstoke is a multi-sport group aiming to create inclusive spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+, femme and polyamorous people through sport and the outdoors.

READ MORE: ‘Loud and proud’: Revelstoke shredders creating spaces for misfits and beginners

According to the group, the event is family-friendly and open to everyone, whether they’re a part of the Revelstoke queer community or not.

In addition to volunteers, the event is also made possible through their community sponsors, including Tourism Revelstoke, Flowt, Fable Book Parlour and Silverwinds.

“Pride is many things for different people, for some, it is a celebration of hardships overcome, for some, it’s a rare chance to connect with an often hidden community, some use it to remember those who lost their lives, and some use it as a day to just be free,” said Queer Shred Revelstoke in the description for the event.

They went on to add that pride events serve to strengthen the community and spread awareness and inclusivity in a safe and joy-filled way.

Those interested in attending should bring seating and an umbrella for shade if they require it.

READ MORE: Wildfire east of Revelstoke prompts area restriction near Akolkolex FSR

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke