First phase of Revelstoke signage project awarded for $300K

The project has eight phases to be completed over six years

Phase one contract for the signage and wayfinding project has been awarded to Imperial Signage for just over $360,000.

The eight phased project aims to unify the look and feel of the existing city with the new tourism branding.

The first phase includes replacing the welcome sign with an illuminated sign that says “Revelstoke”, putting new signage at the 4th St. roundabout and installing social engagement signage.

While originally phase one was pegged at $550,000, the project will cost $361,335, plus another $100,000 for administration and contingency fees.

Thus, phase one is $88,500 below expected costs. The project is funded through Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) money, which is provided by the province to tourism-based municipalities to build and diversify their tourism infrastructure.

Together, the eight phases are expected to cost $3.2 million and take six years to complete.

While Imperial Signage is a Port Coquitlam company, four Revelstoke sub-contractors will be hired for the project, including Jordan Cochrane Construction, Mike McStay masonry, Sasges Crane Truck Services and Zone Traffic Control.

Wayfinding is the signage and directional tools that help to identify where you are, find what you are looking for and confirm you have arrived at your desired destination.

Construction

Most Read