First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

First responder groups and public safety organizations are in Kelowna, this week, for an important workshop.

The Building Resilient Workplaces workshop will give first responders a framework to help them promote positive mental health at work.

According to WorkSafeBC, first responders are at a higher risk of mental health injuries due to job-related traumas and stressors unlike those experienced in other jobs.

“This is such a critical issue among first responders, and we want to provide leaders, influencers and implementers who have mental health responsibilities in their organization with solutions they can use to build resilient workplaces,” said Sergeant Ralph Kaisers, President of the Vancouver Police Union and Vice-President of the BC Police Association.

BC First Responders Mental Health Committee is a multi-agency committee working to provide cross-organizational leadership, recommend practices, and develop resources that promote positive mental health for first responders throughout the province.

The interactive workshop will have a series of sessions including an introduction to mental health resilience, leaders’ roles in promoting positive mental health in workplaces, addressing stigma, intervention and treatment, occupational awareness, and more.

The workshop is on Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel & Convention Centre on 2710 Harvey Ave.

