(File photo)

(File photo)

First round of charges stayed for Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house, two counts of breaching release order

The first of three upcoming criminal trials for a notorious South Okanagan repeat offender resulted in the charges being stayed Tuesday (March 30) in Penticton Provincial Court..

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house and two counts of breaching his release order with the trial beginning Monday. The charges stem from a September 2020 incident in Kaleden.

The Crown ultimately decided to drop the charges against Lamb after hearing from his mother via telephone during the trial.

READ MORE: Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys faces two separate criminal trials this week

The alleged offence occurred less than a month after he is accused of randomly attacking two young boys — aged four and 10 — in Kaleden Park in August 2020.

Lamb pleaded not guilty to the two assault charges as his trial began in February. On the first day of his trial, a 10-year-old victim testified that a man came up to him at the park and said something about a man in a wheelchair and then grabbed the boy’s neck ‘hard’ and slapped him with his other hand. That trial is set to resume April 19.

READ MORE: ‘He grabbed my neck hard and with his other hand he slapped me’- boy testifies in trial

It was expected that Lamb would also stand trial today (March 31) for charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Penticton store with a bat. On that file, he’s charged with assault with a weapon and breaching his bail. That trial has since been moved to a later date.

A Supreme Court Justice granted Lamb bail in February, but court filings show he’s stayed behind bars.

In February, Lamb faced another trial for assaulting a police officer. A judge sentenced him to one day in jail.

READ MORE: Bryan Lamb back in jail after less than two weeks out on bail


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, footage of Monday shooting
Next story
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Just Posted

An early ending to the 2020/2021 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort closed March 31 (six days early) due to staff shortages from COVID-19 (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

The resort only had 6 days left

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

The City of Revelstoke is allowing patios to open March 30, roughly two weeks earlier than usual. The patio is almost set up outside Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery. Owner Josh McLafferty said it should open soon. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

Snap restrictions went into effect today (March 30) for restaurants, gyms, and religious groups

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

(File photo)
First round of charges stayed for Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house, two counts of breaching release order

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

Three patients test positive; appointments, emergency care unaffected

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Kelowna General Hospital hit with third COVID-19 outbreak

IH announces new outbreak on hospital’s 4E unit; outbreak on 5B ongoing; 4B outbreak over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Most Read