First round of charges stayed for Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys

The first of three upcoming criminal trials for a notorious South Okanagan repeat offender resulted in the charges being stayed Tuesday (March 30) in Penticton Provincial Court..
Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house and two counts of breaching his release order with the trial beginning Monday. The charges stem from a September 2020 incident in Kaleden.
The Crown ultimately decided to drop the charges against Lamb after hearing from his mother via telephone during the trial.
The alleged offence occurred less than a month after he is accused of randomly attacking two young boys — aged four and 10 — in Kaleden Park in August 2020.
Lamb pleaded not guilty to the two assault charges as his trial began in February. On the first day of his trial, a 10-year-old victim testified that a man came up to him at the park and said something about a man in a wheelchair and then grabbed the boy’s neck ‘hard’ and slapped him with his other hand. That trial is set to resume April 19.
It was expected that Lamb would also stand trial today (March 31) for charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Penticton store with a bat. On that file, he’s charged with assault with a weapon and breaching his bail. That trial has since been moved to a later date.
A Supreme Court Justice granted Lamb bail in February, but court filings show he’s stayed behind bars.
In February, Lamb faced another trial for assaulting a police officer. A judge sentenced him to one day in jail.
