First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

The first day of fall was only a week ago, but already it appears to have come to an abrupt halt with the arrival of the cold white stuff.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has reported its first snowfall.

“The first snowfall of the year is always exciting,” media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said. “We are looking forward to another amazing year on the slopes.

Snow typically falls at SilverStar in late September or early October, so this comes as no surprise for the crew on the mountain, however this snowfall came a few days earlier than last year.

Deacon said this should act as a reminder to skiers and snowboarders that time is running out to pick up the early-bird alpine pass. It’s available until the end of day Sunday at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery in Vernon.

Big White in Kelowna also received several centimetres of snow Friday, with up to 12 cm expected by Sunday.

High mountain passes, including Kootenay Pass, the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Rogers Pass could see snow near the summits starting today.

According to Environment Canada, Kootenay Pass has the potential to see up to 15 cm of snow by Saturday night, although the time and amounts remain quite uncertain.

Further south in the Kootenays, Red Mountain and Whitewater are expected to see the most amount of snow with more 18 cm by the end of the weekend.

— with files from Paul Clarke

